Cherokee County's undersheriff said there was no foul play involved in the death of a child.
On Nov. 14, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputies Curtis Elkins and Jimmy Tannehill were dispatched to assist EMS on a report of a choking. Two people advised EMS personnel, and Elkins joined them to take over chest compression on a 1-year-old girl. Elkins and the toddler were transported by EMS to the W.W. Hastings Hospital, and Tannehill, Deputy James Morgan, and officers from the Tahlequah Police Department escorted them there. The mother of the child said she awoke to find the toddler throwing up. She said she patted her on the back in an attempt to clear the airway. Emergency services were called after the child became unresponsive. Undersheriff James Brown was informed the child had died. Brown said in his report that the child had a heart transplant in June, and that may have been a factor in the death. The Medical Examiner was contacted and waived jurisdiction.
Lt. Jarrod Rye was dispatched to North Grand Avenue on Nov. 16 in regard to a domestic assault and battery report. A woman said Larry Pritchett and Joe Adair hit her in the head. She said she went to a house on Hogner Street to get Pritchett so he could watch a child while she went to the hospital for a medical issue. Pritchett was asleep and became irate when the woman awoke him. The woman said Pritchett was intoxicated, yelling and cussing at her, and pointed his finger in her face. The woman said she began to leave when she realized Pritchett was drunk, and that was when he and Adair began punching her in the head. The woman was able to get away and called police for help. Rye could see injuries consistent with what the woman said had happened. She declined medical attention, but wanted to press charges on the two men. Rye went to the house where the assault occurred and found Pritchett asleep and reeking of alcohol. Pritchett claimed he and the woman got into a verbal argument, but nothing physical happened. He claimed he didn't know how the woman got her injuries. Adair said the woman hit Pritchett and then struck him in the face when he tried to break up the fight. Neither man had any marking to indicate they were hit, so they were taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on charges of assault and battery.
On Nov. 16, Lt. Rye was dispatched to 527 Road for a followup on an open door at a house. The door looked as if it had been pried open and the frame was broken. Rye was able to contact the property owner eventually, and she said she would come to the house the next day. Rye told the woman to contact the sheriff's office when she gets there so a deputy can take a statement from her.
