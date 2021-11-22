A woman was arrested Nov. 22 after attempting to hide marijuana and oxycodone under her cheeseburger.
Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Deputy Kile Turley pulled over a vehicle on Park Hill Road after watching it drive in the center of the road on Nov. 22. The driver, Gwendalynn Tyon, had a suspended driver’s license and a Cherokee County arrest warrant, so she was arrested. The passenger, Rochelle Locust, stepped out of the vehicle and was told she was free to leave. She was standing next to the vehicle when Turley asked her if she had anything illegal in the car. Locust said she didn’t and told deputies they could search the vehicle. On the front passenger side, deputies found a backpack with a plastic bag containing four hydrocodone pills. Next to backpack was a bag from McDonald’s. Inside of the bag was a cheeseburger box, and underneath the cheeseburger was a bag containing marijuana, and another bag that had a substance that tested positive for oxycodone. Both Tyon and Locust were taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center.
Deputy Adam Woodard took a theft report on Nov. 17, when Louis Nottingham said he received images of a man on a his game camera on his property two days earlier. He said he checked his camera later that morning and discovered an SD card and set of lithium batteries had been taken.
On Nov. 19, Deputy Nick Chute was sent to North 494 Road for a domestic disturbance. The reporting party said her brother, Robin Vann, was causing a disturbance at her residence. When Chute arrived, he saw Vann standing next to a vehicle and called out to him. Vann began to walk away, but Chute was able to grab his wrist and place him in custody for a misdemeanor warrant. Vann began to resist and tried to run away, but was taken to the ground. The deputy reported that after multiple commands to comply with his orders, Vann continued to resist. Chute stunned the man with his Taser and placed him in hand restraints. Vann had an odor of alcohol coming from him and a clear plastic bag of marijuana was found in his pocket. He was sent to the CCDC and booked on tribal charges of public intoxication and possession of marijuana.
While on patrol Nov. 20, Deputy James Carver saw a black SUV make an improper turn from First Street onto State Highway 82 and pulled the vehicle over. The driver, Krystle Osburn, said she did not have her license with her and did not know about the car’s insurance because it was not hers. She also told deputies the man in the passenger seat went by the name of "Sai." Dispatch confirmed the woman did have a valid driver’s license, but could not find anything on the name given by the male passenger. Meanwhile, Sgt. Brad Baker ran his K9 partner around the vehicle and the dog gave a positive alert. While searching the vehicle, deputies found syringes, burnt marijuana, and an open bottle of vodka. The male passenger was identified as Cyrus Delaware James, and he had an outstanding warrant and was arrested. Obsurn was also arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and transporting an open container of liquor.
