A man said his mother advised him a pornographic video and photos of himself were on the internet.
On Nov. 18, Cherokee County Sheriff's Sgt. Ryan Robison was contacted by a man who claimed his ex-girlfriend posted personal videos and photos of them on a website without his consent. The man gave Robison a user name and password for the website so he could take a look. Robison said the video showed the woman in question performing sexual acts on an unidentifiable man. The man said it was him in the video and he could provide the original video. Robison contacted the woman and she agreed to take the video and photos down from the webpage.
On Nov. 18, Deputy Robert Stephens was dispatched to Tenkiller Lodge in regard to a protective order violation. A woman said the man she had a protective order against had her children with him. The PO explained both parties can communicate when it concerns the children. The woman said the man texted her, saying he wouldn't let her get the children until she came home. Stephens had the woman call the man so he could talk to him. The man agreed to let the children return to the woman.
Deputy Rafalko was dispatched to a residence in Bunch in regard to a stolen vehicle on Nov. 18. Connie McLemore claimed her son, Jonathan McLemore, stole her vehicle. Rafalko got to the house just as the vehicle arrived, but it was Jonathan's daughter who was driving it. The girl said her father had left and told her to take the vehicle back to Connie's house. Connie said Jonathan told her he needed to get something from the store and she wouldn't let him take the vehicle, but he took it, anyway. Connie said her son does this frequently. She said her son has warrants and believes that's why he had his daughter bring the car back.
Jarel Todd said he was driving toward Hulbert Nov. 18 when he lost his handgun in the grass. Todd said he left his gun on top of his vehicle and heard it fall off. He said he saw sparks on the roadway from the gun hitting the ground. Todd said he searched the immediate area and was unable to locate the gun.
On Nov. 20, Carolyn Trimble reported someone knocked over and damaged her mailbox. Trimble said the mailbox is near the roadway and isn't visible from her house.
Andrea Winsett reported someone threw a rock through her bedroom window on Nov. 20. Winsett said no one witnessed the incident.
