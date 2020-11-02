Deputies responded to a string of vandalism and DUIs over Halloween weekend.
On Nov. 1, Cherokee County Sheriff's Sgt. Jarrod Rye was dispatched to the intersection of North Five-Mile Road and West 820 Road on a report of a vehicle stopped in the middle of the roadway. Dispatch said the driver seemed to be asleep at the wheel. The caller said he knocked on the windows but got no response from the driver, James Michael Coleman. Rye approached the vehicle and had to knock on the window several times before Coleman awoke. At that time, the vehicle began rolling forward, and Rye continued to bang on the windows and yell for Coleman to stop. The vehicle rolled into the ditch along a barbed-wire fence. The vehicle had stopped, but Coleman then stepped on the gas pedal and drove forward, plowing into another ditch, then pulled into a driveway and put the vehicle in park. Rye approached the driver's side door and tried to open it, but it was still locked. Coleman put the truck in drive and rolled down the back passenger window. Rye told Coleman to put the vehicle in park, and he said it was. Rye reached in and unlocked the driver's side door. He told the man to put the vehicle in park and turned the engine off. Coleman had a strong odor of alcohol on him, slurred his speech, and had watery eyes. When he exited the vehicle, Coleman was unsteady to the point he almost fell. Rye determined Coleman was too intoxicated to drive after a sobriety test. Coleman was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and issued a citation for operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
On Oct. 30, Deputy Pete Broderick was dispatched to Pettit Bay and Indian Road to assist with a motor vehicle crash. While on traffic control, Broderick saw a red Ford Ranger run the stop sign at the intersection. Sgt. Jarrod Rye yelled for the driver to stop, but John Pickering didn't. After stopping the vehicle, deputies could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from Pickering. The suspect refused to take parts of the field sobriety tests and was taken to jail. He was cited for driving while under the influence and failure to stop at stop sign.
Deputy Rick Ward was dispatched to Hulbert Oct. 30 in regard to vandalized property. Misty Cunnius said someone tampered with the fuel system on her F-250 truck by pouring maple syrup into the gas tank. Cunnius said the vehicle ran normally Oct. 29, but it was idling as if the fuel tank were empty. Cunnius said she checked the water trap and found syrup. She checked with a mechanic, who estimated the repairs could cost her $6,000.
Allan Ayers reported he went outside on Nov. 1 when he heard a hissing sound coming from a vehicle. Ayers said he checked to see what the sound was and found one of the tires was punctured with what appeared to have been a knife. Ayers said no one saw anyone near the vehicle or leaving the area.
