A man and a woman have asked for extra patrol after intruders broke into their house.
On Nov. 2, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Jimmy Tannehill was dispatched to Teehee Drive to take a burglary report. Justin Brooks said he bought two TVs from a friend. He said he was putting the TVs in his attic when a man who was staying at the house pulled up. Brooks told the man he couldn't stay at the house anymore due to construction work about to begin, and because he kept finding needle caps throughout the house. Brooks' wife checked on the house and found the back door had been kicked in. She said the two TVs were missing and the man who was staying was the only other person who knew where those were stored. Brooks said someone asked if they could stay at the house and he told them they couldn't. He checked on the house again to make sure no one was there and noticed a pallet in one of the bedrooms. Brooks said over $1,000 worth of items was missing and he wanted to filed burglary charges on the man who was staying at the house.
Deputy James Carver responded to County Line Road on Nov. 4 in regard to a domestic disturbance. A man said his girlfriend got upset and threw his belongings out of the house. He said he tried to kiss her and she bit his chest. The man said he didn't want to file charges, but he needed the incident documented for his probation officer in case the two break up. The woman claimed she tried to go to sleep, and her boyfriend wouldn't stop arguing with her. She said the man grabbed her and she bit him when he tried to kiss her, because she didn't know what he was going to do.
On Nov. 2, Deputy Tanner Hendley was dispatched to 746 Road for a disturbance call. Dispatch advised the caller said Jose Fuentes was hitting vehicles and yelling. Fuentes told Hendley he was staying in a truck, and the woman who called 911 wouldn't give him the keys so he could leave. It was 39 degrees outside and Fuentes was only wearing a sweater, underwear, and socks. Hendley said Fuentes smelled of alcohol and appeared to be under the influence. Fuentes was transported to jail and booked on charges of public intoxication.
Deputy James Morgan responded to West 774 Road on a report of a possible theft of property. On Nov. 2, Victoria Sissom reported a couple were staying at her house and admitted to stealing guns and some change. The couple also admitted to bringing drugs into the home. The man said he took the guns and was in the process of getting them back. He apologized for taking the firearm and said he was using methamphetamine. The woman, Patrisha Guyer, had warrants and was taken to jail.
On Nov. 2, Deputy Lane Yeager met with Richard Warner at the sheriff's office to take a theft report. Warner reported he had copper wire valued at over $2,000 stolen from a home he was building. He had a camera set up in the house to record any thefts, but that camera was stolen, too. Warner said lumber was stolen from another home he was constructing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.