Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a convicted felon after finding narcotics and a firearm during a traffic stop on Nov. 5.
Sgt. Brad Baker conducted a traffic stop on a Trailblazer on Oakdale Drive for obstruction of driver’s view, as there were many things hanging off the rearview mirror. Baker noticed the driver, Jase Mouse, had a syringe with a red substance in his hand. Also inside the car were a woman and juvenile. The man stepped out of the vehicle and was placed in restraints. When searching the driver, Baker found a plastic bag with a large, crystal rock substance inside of it, along with a small plastic bag of marijuana, a THC pill, and two .22-caliber shells. Inside the vehicle, deputies found a .22-caliber single shot rifle with one bullet inside of the gun and loaded, and a set of brass knuckles. The driver admitted he was a convicted a felon, and he was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center.
Deputy Kile Turley watched a white Dodge truck pull up next to the Caney Ridge Store in Welling on Nov. 8, when he saw the truck’s passenger-side headlight was not working. Deputy Kevin McFarland conducted a traffic stop on Joshua Lindholm. Turley noticed the driver had constricted pupils, bloodshot eyes and slurred his speech, but the man denied taking anything. After conducting a field sobriety test, Turley told the man he believed he had used methamphetamine, to which Lindholm said, “Yeah, you’re right. I used some earlier.” He was arrested and refused to take a blood test. Deputies then found a clear plastic bag with marijuana, and the man did not have a medical card. Lindholm was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center.
On Nov. 7, deputies saw a vehicle drive off the roadway on State Highway 82 and 440 Road. Deputy Turley conducted a traffic stop and noticed the driver, Crystal Robbins, exuded an odor of alcohol. The woman had an Arizona driver’s license, but said she lived in Tulsa. The driver said she had been at Dewain’s Place, where she had a couple drinks. After a field sobriety test, Robbins was arrested and taken to the CCDC.
Deputy Robert Stephens was dispatched to Grandview Lane on Nov. 2 for a trespassing call. A couple called to report their neighbor was harassing them. Stephens located the neighbor as he was entering his home, and the man denied being on the couple’s property. According to the report, the man had an odor of alcohol on his breath. The deputy advised the man to stay away from the couple’s property and to not drink and drive. The couple then showed Stephens a video of the man parked outside of their gate, wherein he exited his vehicle and began screaming, “You f*cked up,” and, “F*ck Joe Biden.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.