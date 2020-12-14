Sheriff's deputies got into a pursuit over the weekend with the driver of a U-Haul truck.
On Dec. 12, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Tanner Hendley was dispatched to State Highway 10 on a report of a burglary in progress. Dispatch advised the caller said a U-Haul truck was in the driveway, and a man came out of the house, jumped in the truck, and took off. The caller was following the U-Haul. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Deputies Kaitlin Rafalko, Caleb Rice, Jesse Mitchell, Robert Stephens, and Hendley responded and found the vehicle westbound on Steely Hollow Road. A short pursuit ensued and was terminated when the U-Haul entered Tahlequah city limits. Dispatch informed Hendley the U-Haul ended up hitting a vehicle while the driver ran from officers.
Marshall Tyrell Smith said he went duck hunting on Dec. 5, and he leaned a shotgun against his vehicle while he took off his hunting gear. Smith said he forgot about the gun and drove off. Smith said he returned to the area and the gun was gone. He provided the serial number to deputies.
On Dec. 12, Deputy Jesse Mitchell was dispatched to Stone Chapel Road in regard to an unattended death. EMS were at the residence and said Kathy Walker woke up that morning with trouble breathing.
