A man is wanted by authorities for purportedly assaulting a woman and fleeing.
On Dec. 16, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy James Carver was dispatched to 523 Road on a report of a domestic disturbance. Dispatch advised Calvin Hall Jr. was at the residence in a red vehicle. The victim spoke with Carver and said Hall began yelling at her when he awoke, because he believed she had left the TV on. The woman said Hall head-butted her several times and hit her. The woman called for help and Hall left. The woman was transported to W.W. Hastings Hospital for her injuries, and a warrant was requested for Hall's arrest.
Deputy Kaitlin Rafalko was dispatched to Fort Gibson on a report of a death on Dec. 11. Family members of Daniel Wayne Coltharp said he had pain to his stomach area two days earlier, and had stayed in bed since then. The Medical Examiner waived jurisdiction.
On Dec. 12, Deputy James Morgan was dispatched to a burglary in progress. The caller said two people left in a U-Haul truck, but it didn't look like they took anything else. The caller said they believed the truck was empty at the time and was stolen.
