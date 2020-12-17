Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Rick Ward was dispatched to the Cherokee County Detention Center on Dec. 16 after an inmate was found trying to bring contraband into the jail.
Upon arrival, Ward spoke to Detention Officer Sylvia Holmes, who explained she had an inmate, Kendra Michelle Beaver, dress out of her civilian clothes and into the jumpsuit issued by the jail. Holmes noticed something hanging from Beaver’s vaginal area, and while she asked the inmate questions regarding what she saw, Beaver made an attempt to conceal the contraband. Holmes then made Beaver remove what she was attempting to hide, and three individual packages of single use Buprenorphine and Naloxone Sublingual film were recovered. The drug is used for treatment of opiate dependency. Beaver was charged with bringing or possessing contraband in jail or a prison institution.
Deputy Curtis Elkins make contact with Amber Kelly on Acuff Avenue Dec. 17, when a vehicle went missing. Kelly said her boyfriend went outside to start the vehicles when he noticed it was gone. Elkins then contacted the owner of the maroon 2008 Chevy Trailblazer, Amber Horn, who said she allowed her daughter, Kelly, to possess it, and that she did not take it overnight.
