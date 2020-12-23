Deputies were able to resolve a civil issue between a mother and her two daughters.
On Dec. 21, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Lane Yeager was talking to a woman who claimed her brother broke into her home and stole her fentanyl patches. Dispatch advised the caller said her mother and brother were trespassing at her house. Yeager went to the residence and met the mother. She told him her son dropped her off and left. She said the house belonged to her, and she moved back into it after she was evicted from Go Ye Village. Yeager spoke with both women and said the mother had a legal right to be in the home since she was the owner. The daughter said she wouldn't stay with her mother and called her sister. The sister said the mother had mental issues due to her age and that her sister was dying of cancer. Yeager contacted Go Ye Village, and officials said the mother is often confused but still lives there, and there were no plans to evict her. Yeager then spoke with the power of attorney for the woman, and that person said the mother owned the home, and tried to rent it to her daughter. Yeager contacted the mother's attorney, who advised the daughter wasn't paying rent and was a squatter. Yeager told the daughter her mother appeared to have all rights of the residence, and she couldn't keep her from being there. The mother said she was moving out of Go Ye Village at the end of the month and would begin the process of eviction. She agreed to returned to Go Ye Village for the time being.
On Dec. 21, Deputy James Morgan responded to 650 Road in Peggs for a report of a gunshot wound. Ben Self said he was moving his guns when a 12-gauge shot gun accidentally fell and discharged. Self, who was shot in his buttocks, was airlifted to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa.
Deputy Caleb Rice took a theft report Dec. 22 at the sheriff's office. Cody Nottingham said he was doing a remodel job on a house. Nottingham said his trailer was parked at the residence and it was stolen on Dec. 21. The 2016 dump trailer is valued at $8,000.
Deputy Jimmy Tannehill was dispatched to Welling Road for a report of a possible death on Dec. 21. Family members of William Fullerton said he had a lengthy medical history and medications. Fullerton's daughter said there was a "Do Not Resuscitate" order in place and emergency personnel pronounced him dead at 6:21 a.m.
