A woman who appeared to be randomly assaulted was able to get away and call for help.
On Feb. 8, Cherokee County Lt. Jarrod Rye took a report from a woman who said she was attacked. The victim said she was walking past a man in her house when he hit her, knocked her into the wall, and tackled her onto the ground. The victim stated she tried calling 911 when the man took her phone. She ran to a neighborÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s house, where she called a family member, and the man took off running into the woods. Rye said the woman had injuries on her face and neck that were consistent with her story.
On Feb. 8, Deputy Ryan Patton was dispatched to take a report of a harassment on Delaware Street. A woman said her ex-husband had been sending threatening messages via Facebook to her mother and sister. The woman said her ex-husband has a history of being abusive.
Deputy Patton responded to Rand Avenue Feb. 8 in regard to a trespassing report. A woman said her daughter worked with a woman who made threats. The reporting woman said she thought the Tahlequah Police Department had a served some no-contact paperwork to the woman due to the threats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.