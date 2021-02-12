Five people were jailed for burglary after they were found inside a house.
On Feb. 10, Cherokee County Sgt. Tanner Hendley was dispatched to the Mockingbird Lane on a report of a prowler. Dispatch advised the caller said there was a vacant house next door, and someone was walking around with a flashlight. Deputies Dustin Tannehill and Robert Stephens went to the front of the house while Hendley went to the back. Hendley could see where a window was broken and a chair was used under the window. Deputies advised they made contact with Steven Estes and were told to detain him. Deputies searched the residence and found two more people inside. Hendley requested assistance and two more people were found inside. Deputies searched each individual and found household items and jewelry in each of their pockets. Frank James Bird, Teri Elizabeth Bird, Jessica Rae Dallis, Misha Lashalle Estes, and Steven Estes admitted the items didn't belong to them, and that they broke into the house because they were homeless. All were taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for second-degree burglary. They were all asked if they had drugs in their possession before entering the jail, and all stated they did not. However, Teri and Frank did have drugs, so they were booked with an additional charge of possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Deputy Tannehill responded to North Cedar Avenue Feb. 10 on a stolen vehicle report. Dispatch advised the vehicle was leaving a residence on South Teehee Drive. Eric Catcher said the driver was Talia Poafpybitty and that she was headed back into Tahlequah on Downing Street. Deputies located the vehicle on Downing Street, where Poafpybitty failed to stop. Tahlequah Police Department engaged in a short pursuit with Poafpybitty, and got the vehicle to stop on Lee Street and Mission Avenue. The vehicle was returned to the owner, Carl Thompson, who claimed he didn't know the suspect. Poafpybitty was was transported to jail and booked by TPD for driving under revoked/suspended, eluding law enforcement, possession of a stolen vehicle, DUI refusal, and warrants. CCSO charged her with theft of a motor vehicle.
A warrant has been requested for Ronny Chamberlain for solicitation. On Jan. 25, a woman said he tried to solicit sex by offering her $60. Sgt. Ryan Robison advised a warrant for his arrest was requested.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.