Authorities are investigating what appeared to be an intentional blaze to three structures.
On Feb. 22, Cherokee County Lt. Jarrod Rye was dispatched to 484 Road on a report of a structure fire. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Anthony Dotson advised two structures and a vehicle were on fire. Rye arrived to find Tahlequah Fire and Woodall Fire extinguishing the flames. Rye said there were three structures on fire, and no vehicle. After the flames were put out, Rye determined all three structures were set on fire due to the grass not being burned between structures. A cell phone was found lying on the ground beside one of the structures. That phone was turned into evidence.
Sgt. Ryan Robison responded to the sheriffâ€™s office Feb. 21 regarding threats being made. A woman said her ex-boyfriend contacted her through Facebook and threatened to burn down her house. She said the man was upset because he wanted to get his belongings, but she said that she got rid of those items.
On Feb. 22, Deputy Jimmy Tannehill was dispatched to 576 Road to take a burglary report. A man said he noticed the back door to his fatherâ€™s house was pried open, and the refrigerator, dishwasher, and heater were gone. The man asked for extra patrol on the property.
