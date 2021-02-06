Deputies recovered a stolen vehicle and drugs during a traffic stop.
On Feb. 4, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Pete Broderick noticed a Chevrolet truck without a license plate turning onto State Highway 82 from the Bertha Parker Bypass. Broderick pulled the truck over, and the driver, Nacoma Hardison, had a driver's license but wasn't able to provide proof of insurance. Broderick asked why the truck didn't have a tag, and Hardison claimed it was reported stolen, but wasn't anymore. A records check on the vehicle's VIN information confirmed the truck was stolen out of Mayes County. Hardison was arrested when he told Broderick he was not responsible for anything inside the vehicle. Broderick ended up finding 15 grams of methamphetamine when he searched the truck. He was transported to jail and booked.
Sgt. Brad Baker noticed a woman standing in the middle of traffic on Muskogee Avenue Feb. 4. Shannon Sharp was told to stay out of the road when she began yelling at Baker. The officer watched as Sharp stepped back into traffic and threw an item at a passing car. Sharp was arrested and the owner of the vehicle that was struck with item wanted to press charges.
On Feb. 2, Deputy Garrett Wood and Deputy Aaron Johnson spoke with a woman about an incident with her ex-boyfriend. The woman said she was at work when the man showed up unannounced. The woman said her husband noticed the man was parked across from their house the previous day. The woman said she was afraid of her ex-boyfriend and told him he needed to leave.
