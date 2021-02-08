Cherokee County Sheriff's K-9 partner took down a man who was high on methamphetamine.
On Feb. 5, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Pete Broderick was on patrol when he noticed Jory Poafpybitty standing on the corner of South 530 Road and East Meacer Street. Poafpybitty wouldn't make eye contact and refused to take his hands out of his pockets. Broderick informed Poafpybitty that he had a warrant and proceeded to arrest him. However, Poafpybitty pulled away and hit Broderick. Poafpybitty ran toward Broderick's patrol unit when the deputy opened his door and got his K-9 partner, Crush. Broderick told the man to stop, but he didn't and Crush took off after him. Broderick grabbed Poafpybitty when the two men struggled, and Crush was able to get ahold of his arm. The deputy deployed his Taser and struck Poafpybitty, whereupon he was taken to the ground. Broderick tried to dry-stun the man, but he was shocked, too, since he had ahold of Poafpybitty. Broderick said Poafpybitty grabbed the Taser and tried to strike the deputy, but he was unsuccessful. Poafpybitty admitted he had smoked methamphetamine before Broderick arrived. He was taken to W.W. Hasting Hospital for observation for the K-9 bite.
Sgt. Tanner Hendley was dispatched to North Pumpkin Hollow Road Feb. 7 on a report of an intoxicated driver. Dispatch advised a man was passed out in a Toyota Avalon in the caller's driveway. Zachary Rogers was unresponsive as Hendley tried waking him. The vehicle was running with Rogers' foot on the brake. Hendley called for an EMS and another unit to the scene. The deputy broke the passenger side window to make entry and unlock the driver's side door and put the vehicle in park. Rogers had to be extracted from the vehicle by three deputies. He was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for actual physical control.
On Feb. 2, Deputy Jimmy Tannehill responded to 479 Road in reference to a vandalism. Brent Girty said a woman threw a rock and broke his sliding glass window on his truck. Girty said he told the woman she wasn't welcome at his house and that he wanted to press charges.
