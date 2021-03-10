A woman said her common-law husband assaulted her after she confronted him about an affair.
On March 9, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Scott Wolff responded to the sheriff's office for a report from a woman who said her husband had attacked her. The victim said she confronted the man about having an affair, and he responded by assaulting her. Investigators took photos of the woman's bruises and tried to make contact with the man, but were unable to locate him.
Deputy Ryan Patton was dispatched to 598 Road on March 8 to take a burglary report. George Shankle reported a thief took guns and tools from his home. Shankle's daughter said a man they knew loaded the guns and tools into his vehicle and drove away from the residence.
On March 8, Lt. Jarrod Rye was dispatched to 790 Road on a report of a cardiac arrest. Cherokee Nation EMS personnel were on scene for the death of Emitt Dobson. The Medical Examiner was called and waived jurisdiction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.