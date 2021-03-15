A man was banned from the local casino after he was seen dropping his meth on camera.
On March 13, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Patton was conducting an internal patrol at the Seven Clans Casino when he was approached by security. Officers were holding a clear plastic bag that contained meth. They said a man was seen on camera dropping the bag and that he was still inside. Patton approached Johnny Briggs, who said he must have dropped his marijuana or pipe. Patton said the bag contained neither and advised Briggs to cooperate. Briggs admitted he dropped his meth. Briggs was cited for controlled dangerous substance and security banned him from the casino.
Deputy Jimmy Tannehill was dispatched to 535 Road on March 12 on a report of a disturbance and violation of protective order. A woman said Cody Joe Anderson showed up at her house and became irate. The woman told deputies she didn't know if Anderson was still at the house. Tannehill went to the address but Anderson was nowhere to be found. A short time later, dispatch advised Tannehill that Anderson was back at the residence, yelling at the woman. Anderson told Tannehill he was there to get a few things. Anderson said he understood he wasn't supposed to be at the house and he was leaving. Tannehill said Anderson had been on the property all morning and to put his hands behind his back. Anderson was arrested for violation of the protective order and admitted he was under the influence of methamphetamine.
On March 13, Sgt. Tanner Hendley responded to Hulbert on a missing person report. Nelda Bird said her son, David Andrew Althaus, walked out of her house March 3 and hasn't been seen since. Bird said her son is active on Facebook and hasn't been online since he left her house. Bird said it was possible Althaus left the county or may have gone to a friend's house in Tahlequah.
Deputy Kile Turley responded to Lost City Road on March 12 in regard to a violation of a protective order. A woman said Kelsey Potts was at her home and refused to leave. Turley arrived and the woman said Potts was still in her back yard. Turley saw a white Dodge Ram truck take off through the woman's yard and she said Potts was driving. Turley got in his patrol unit and a short chase ensued before he stopped following Potts. The woman said she wanted to press charges.
On March 12, Marie Johnson reported an intruder broke into her rent house and stole a TV, small safe, Skilsaw, and microwave. Johnson said the safe belonged to her mother.
