A man is wanted after deputies learned he had a stolen vehicle.
On Feb. 26, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Rick Ward was dispatched to 523 Road for the recovery of a stolen vehicle. Sgt. Tanner Hendley advised he located the vehicle. Officers detained all occupants of the residence. Three who were outside were approached by Ward and checked for warrants. Two said Nathan Smallen tried to sell them the vehicle, and asked to leave it on the property. Both said Smallen drove away in the vehicle on Feb. 26.
Sgt. Hendley responded to Stick Ross Mountain Road Feb. 28 for a disturbance. Dispatch said the caller indicated a 23-year-old man was at her house, and she dropped him off on the side of the highway. Jeanie Ross told Hendley the man was drunk. Ross said she heard crashing sounds as the man was throwing things around. She told him he needed to leave and they got in her car to drive him home. Ross said the man tried to jump out of the vehicle as she was driving, and wanted to go back to the house. Ross said she was told the man had broken a computer and a pair of glasses. She pulled over and left him on the side of U.S. Highway 62. Hendley was unable to locate the man on the roadway and other deputies couldn't find him at his listed address.
On Feb. 27, Sgt. Tanner Hendley was dispatched to Black Jack Drive for an animal compliant. Jessica Cooper said her neighbor's dog tried to bite her ankle and left scratches on her leg. Cooper said her neighbor claimed the dog didn't technically belong to him so it wasn't his problem. Hendley went to the neighbor's residence, where the dog was lying on the front porch. Hendley said the dog never became aggressive toward him as he spoke with neighbor. As the deputy was explaining the incident, the man let the dog into his house. He was issued a citation.
