A woman was arrested after she intentionally set fires to get away from the "bad man."
On March 4, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Robert Stephens was dispatched to 770 Road for a smoke investigation and welfare check. When the deputy arrived, Welling Fire Department were still extinguishing the fire in the area. A man approached Stephens and said his neighbor, Deanna Betty Tippey, had rags that were on fire. He said the woman chased him and told her dogs to attack him. Stephens found Tippey with a wooden box that had drug paraphernalia and a propane bottle with a lighter attached to it. Tippey said she burned everything to get away from the "bad man." The property owner wanted to press charges, so Tippey was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center.
Deputies Pete Broderick and Kile Turley were in a parking lot in Park Hill on March 3 when they saw a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed. They initiated a traffic stop, but the driver increased his speed. Broderick turned off his emergency lights and followed the route to make sure the motorcycle didn't crash. Deputies saw a headlight going up a driveway and noticed the motorcycle in a field. The driver, Christian Parker, tried to flee, but his bike was stuck in wet grass. Parker was detained and said he had a gun in his possession. Turley found the loaded CZ 75 P-01 9mm in a backpack and heroin in a clear bag. A record check confirmed the gun was stolen out of Tahlequah. Parker was booked on charges of failure to yield to emergency vehicle, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, and possession of stolen property.
On March 4, Deputy Rick Ward responded to 835 Road in regard to malicious destruction of property. Bryan Bluett stated he's been in an ongoing property dispute with Jason Pendergraft. Bluett requested that Pendergraft pay for destruction to his fence and damaged trees on his property. Bluett said the property has been surveyed and filed with officials. Pendergraft said the property has been surveyed but didn't provide any official paperwork of the property.
