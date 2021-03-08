One man was taken to the hospital and another was jailed after a fight.
On March 7, Cherokee County Sheriffâ€™s deputies James Carver and Caleb Rice were dispatched to 794 Road on a report of a fight. Carver saw a group of people yelling as they were coming out of an apartment. The group told Carver that Brandon Claunts was in the apartment and was bleeding. Carver advised dispatch to send EMS. Stephen Matthews Jr. said Claunts came inside the apartment and began yelling at him, and the two got into a fight. Matthews said Claunts hit him several times. EMS took Claunts to the ambulance, and he told Carver he came to the apartment after he got kicked out of a hotel. He said Matthews was in his bed and he asked him to leave. Witnesses said Matthews wasnâ€™t supposed to be at the apartment and he was the one who hit Claunts several times. Matthews was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for assault and battery. Claunts was transported to the hospital for his injuries.
On March 7, Sheriff Jason Chennault reported the 911 Center received a call from someone stating a man walked up to their residence and asked for help. The caller said the man was acting erratically and claimed he was being chased. Chennault showed up, but the unknown man left on foot. The 911 Center received another call that a man was flagging down motorists on Lost City Road. Hulbert Police Officer Anthony Torix made contact with Cody Spencer, who was intoxicated and acting belligerently when he was arrested and taken to the detention center. During a search, a small amount of marijuana and a smoking device were found in his pocket.
Deputy Rice was dispatched to Hulbert on a report of suspicious activity on March 6. Hailey Kissel told Rice she needed help and got a ride from a man in Fort Gibson. Kissel said she wanted to go home but couldnâ€™t tell the deputy where she lived. Kissel admitted to drinking and apologized for breaking the windows of a house. The homeowner said Kissel broke the windows and chased down her neighbor with a large stick. Kissel was arrested for public intoxication and told Deputy Ryan Patton he was ruining her life, and called him a derogatory name.
