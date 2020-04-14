A woman claimed her wife busted out her windshield after an argument.
On March 28, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Pete Broderick was dispatched to South 400 Road on a report of vandalism. A woman said she was trying to move out of her house when she and her wife got into an argument. The woman said her wife went outside and busted out her windshield. She said her mother-in-law said she would pay for the damage, but never did. Broderick spoke to the suspect, who said she didn't break the window and she wasn't going to pay for anything. The woman said the two were still married and shared the vehicle.
On April 2, Lisa Ferrall reported that her front door had been kicked in. She told deputies she left the house to go to town, and found the door kicked in when she returned. Ferrall said she didn't know who was responsible, but she saw a black Jeep leaving the area. Deputy Austin Cluck patrolled the area but didn't locate that vehicle.
Bertha Blair said she awoke on April 9 and her purse was missing. Blair said the intruder came in through the kitchen window, and left through the back door. She said the only item missing was her purse, which contained her wallet, credit cards, driver's license, cash, a cell phone, and jewelry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.