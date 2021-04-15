Cherokee County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man after he was found jumping on trampoline on April 12.
Deputy Garrett Wood was dispatched to Woodall Drive for a man wandering around who appeared to be under the influence of intoxicants. Wood was advised the man was acting erratically, making neighborhood residents fearful. When he arrived, he saw Aaron McCool on the trampoline. Wood said the man continued to rant, was sweating heavily, and his pupils were dilated. The deputy asked the man if he knew where he was and what day it was, and he could not answer. He also asked McCool if he had taken any drugs, and he admitted he had. He was detained and taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked for public drunkenness.
On April 13, Deputy James Carver was called to the water tower off of Welling Road, where he met a rural water employee. The employee said he had gone to the area to mow grass, when he found a pair of limb loppers and 75 feet of chainlink fence missing. The estimated value of the fence is $10,000.
A Salvation Army employee reported a stolen video unit April 13. The employee said the thebuilding on East Salvation Road was found open, and the video unit was last seen locked inside the building April 4. He believed it may have been a former employee who took it. The unit was estimated to cost $5,750.
Deputy Jesse Mitchell was called out to State Highway 82 and Black Valley Road April 14, on reports of a woman walking down the road, possibly covered in blood. Mitchell found the woman and noticed she wasn't wearing shoes or adequate clothing. Shelly Sparks told the deputy she has cerebral palsy, and the deputy said she seemed confused and unable to answer simple questions. The woman refused to be checked by EMS, but a family member arrived and took her home. Later that day, Mitchell was advised Sparks had returned to the road and was walking in and out of traffic. He found her walking down 813 Road, still barefoot. Mitchell said the woman appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine. She was arrested for public intoxication and taken to the CCDC.
Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on April 14 near 14968 Highway 82. When Deputy Ryan Patton arrived, Oklahoma Highway Patrol was already on the scene with the driver, Gweneth Russell. The woman was unsteady on her feet and exuded a strong odor of alcohol and marijuana. She was placed in custody for public intoxication. Afterward, Patton found a bottle of vodka and marijuana in Russell's purse. She was taken to the CCDC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.