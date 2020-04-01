A local man reportedly died after he stopped taking his insulin due to religious beliefs.
On March 26, County Sheriff's Deputy Austin Cluck was dispatched to East 810 Road in regard to a cardiac arrest. Dispatch advised a 21-year-old man was unconscious and not breathing. Northeastern Health System EMS were on scene and pronounced Elijah Wrigley dead. A relative said the man had joined a local church a week earlier and that he was an insulin-dependent diabetic. The sheriff's report, based on information provided by relatives, said the church doesn't believe in specific medications or using certain doctors, and that is why Wrigley stopped using his insulin. There was no foul play and a funeral home was contacted.
Deputy Aaron Johnson was called to Indian Road on a report of shots fired on March 26. Matthew Stephens said he was working on his property when he heard shots close to where his pond was. He drove the area on an ATV, and when he approached the area of the pond, he heard a shot hit a tree above his head. Stephens said he ran for cover and took video of shots hitting the ground behind him. Johnson drove to the area from which the shots were coming and made contact with a man who admitted to shooting at dead trees. Johnson advised the man that he shot in an area where Stephens was working, and the man said he didn't know until he heard a tractor start. The man said once he heard that, he stopped shooting.
On March 30, Deputy Johnson met with Kristen Jumper, who said someone vandalized her vehicle. She said she noticed her tire was flat, and the tire looked like it had been slashed with a knife. Jumper said she also noticed her car had been keyed.
