An intoxicated woman slipped out of her handcuffs while inside a deputy's unit and tried to charge her phone.
On April 17, Cherokee County Sheriff's deputies Curtis Elkins, Cody Nix, and Joseph Burkett were dispatched to Garden Walk Apartments on a report of an assault. Elkins noticed a woman was with EMS and asked her what happened. Marley Smith claimed she was pepper-sprayed after she tried to get her friend's property back. Deputies went to the apartment and spoke with the victim. She said Smith was causing a scene and when she asked her to leave, Smith started a fight with her. The woman said Smith grabbed her hair and she pepper-sprayed her. Neither woman wanted to press charges and Smith was told to contact someone for a ride, since she was intoxicated. Smith became non-compliant and was put in the back of Elkins' patrol unit. Elkins could hear what sounded like metal hitting metal. When he went to check on Smith, he noticed she had slipped her cuffs in front of her and was able to remove one of her hands. Smith opened the window to the patrol cage and told Elkins she was plugging her phone into the charger. She was taken to jail for public intoxication.
Deputy Kile Turley was on patrol April 18 when he saw the vehicle in front of him travel over a mile with its turn signal on. The vehicle began drifting into Turley's lane when he conducted a traffic stop. Blake Handle appeared to be intoxicated and admitted to drinking a few hours before he drove. Turley had noticed several bottles of beer in the back seat and Handle had an open bottle of beer in his seat. After a field sobriety test, Handle said he had shots at the bar earlier. Handle was arrested and taken to jail.
While Investigator Matt Meredith was serving a warrant March 3, he found Lyndsie Taylor in a bedroom where Victor Stevens was arrested. Taylor advised there was meth on the bed, and she, too, was transported to jail.
