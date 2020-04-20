Deputies had to deploy their Tasers on a man after he came at them with a knife.
On April 17, Cherokee County Sheriff's Sgt. Jarrod Rye was dispatched to East 878 Road for a physical domestic incident. Dispatchers said they could hear a woman screaming for help and what sounded like her being assaulted. Before Rye arrived at the residence, dispatch said the woman was able to get away and was at Flint Ridge Grocery store. The woman said her relative, David Holderbee, had thrown her on the ground and held her down after he asked her for something and she told him no. Rye went to the house, Holderbee began screaming it was his house and demanding that the deputy leave. Holderbee punched the glass screen door and caused it to shatter. The man went back inside the house and Rye drew his Taser. Holderbee went to a second door and came at Rye with a knife in his hand. The deputy deployed his Taser and the knife was thrown at him, striking him in his vest. Holderbee started to pull at the cable of the Taser and stand up when Rye told him to lie on his stomach. Holderbee refused and was struck a second time by the Taser. Deputy Pete Broderick arrived and assisted Rye with arresting the man.
Deputy Andrew Dreadfulwater was dispatched to East Diedrick Lane for an assault on April 16. Dispatch advised the caller was walking on Cedar Avenue. Jeremy Eugene Scott said he went to his girlfriend's house when her sons showed up and assaulted him. The two sons said they heard their mother scream and argue with Scott, and they began to shove each other. One of the men said said they grabbed Scott and shoved him out of the trailer. The woman allowed Dreadfulwater to walk through the residence and said her other son wasn't there at the time.
Tyler Chambers reported his dirt bike was stolen sometime between April 7 and 10. Chambers had a cast on his arm and said he had surgery from an injury, and he wasn't home at the time. He said he noticed the bike was gone, and it looked like whoever did it tried to steal his four-wheeler, too. The dirt bike is a blue and white 2007 Yamaha 125L.
