Deputies responded to the same house, on the same type of report, on two different occasions.
On April 20, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Justin Gifford was dispatched to State Highway 82 on a theft complaint. Kathy Allen said she came home to find her door was unlocked, and the house had been ransacked. A few days earlier, Deputy Kim Novak responded to the same house and took a theft report involving Allen and her ex-husband. According to the report, the man entered the house without Allen's permission and took a dog that didn't belong to him. Allen said she suspected her ex-husband was responsible for the recent theft. She provided a list of missing items to the deputy, but wasn't able to give their approximate value. Kellie Wilburn said he was staying at the house for a few days, and noticed his items were also missing. Wilburn said 15 pairs of jeans, an air mattress, and 20 shirts were missing. Deputy Jimmy Tannehill and Gifford patrolled the area looking for the ex-husband or his vehicle, but didn't find him.
Anthony Quinton reported that a man threatened him with a gun on April 18. Quinton said he was in his front yard when he heard someone yelling from the road. He said he turned around and a man in a Dodge truck drove by slowly. Quinton said he felt that the man was trying to antagonize him. A few minutes later, the man was on Quinton's property and said he was trying to find a gun in the brush. Quinton said the man found the gun and threatened to shoot him while there were children outside. The man ran toward the truck and jumped in the bed before it took off down the road. Quinton said the truck kept driving by the property at a slow rate of speed. Rye took Quinton's statement and drove around the area, but didn't locate the man or the truck.
On April 16, Diana Washington reported someone popped the lock on her house, and messed with her breaker box. The woman told deputies she believed the suspect broke into the house to hook up to her electricity.
