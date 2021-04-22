A traffic offense landed one man in jail after a deputy found heroin on him.
On April 22, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Kile Turley was on patrol when he noticed a vehicle make a turn without signaling. Turley conducted a traffic stop on the driver and a man who said his name was Garrett Ryals. Dispatch advised the driver's license was suspended and they weren't able to find a record on that name. Deputies later found out Ryals' real name was Daniel Walters. Turley asked for a wrecker, as the vehicle was going to be impounded since insurance wasn't confirmed. The deputy said the vehicle was going to be searched since it was being towed, and asked the driver if she needed to get anything out of it. She said she did, but Turley advised he was going to have Walters exit the vehicle. Walters was holding a puppy, phones, and a red pack of cigarettes. Turley told the man to give the puppy to the driver and to place the other times on his patrol unit. Deputy Curtis Elkins arrived and showed Turley a photo of the driver with a man who looked similar to Walters, but his name was Tyler Walters. Turley walked over to Walters to confront him when he noticed the red pack of cigarettes was missing from his patrol unit. The deputy asked Walters where the cigarettes went and Walters denied having the pack in the first place. Walters was detained and Turley recovered the pack from the waistband of the man's shorts. The man claimed he hid the pack because there was heroin in it. Walters was transported to jail and booked. The driver was released to her mother.
Deputies Garrett Wood and McKinsey Fuson were dispatched to 487 Road on April 21 in regard to two stolen goats. Michael Love said his neighbors were taking care of the goats and they told him the animals were missing. The goats were in a fenced in area, and the gate was locked.
On April 20, Deputy Robert Stephens responded to 512 Road on a report of a domestic dispute. Kristen Holmes said she and her husband were arguing, but it didn't become physical. However, Holmes said she and her son began arguing about the incident and caused a disturbance. Stephens said Holmes appeared to be drunk and arrested her for public intoxication and warrants.
