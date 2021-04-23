Deputies were able to obtain fingerprints and a license tag number of a suspected vehicle after an intruder broke into a house.
On April 22, Cherokee County Sheriffâ€™s Deputy Rick Ward was dispatched to Hulbert on a burglary report. Donna Reed advised her neighbor had called and told her someone broke into her house. Ward said it appeared someone broke open a locked basement door, but made entry through an air vent. Reed said there were 10 sets of keys to various locks that were taken. During the investigation, Ward could tell the person who broke in had spent hours inside the house. A man was able to provide deputies with a license plate number to a vehicle that was seen at Reedâ€™s house. Fingerprints were collected and sent to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
On April 3, deputies were called to 390 Road on a report of equipment that had been abandoned on the road. Sgt. Tanner Hendley noticed a Sky-Trak in the middle of the road and someone offered to keep equipment on the property. Deputy James Carver responded to the same area and found an abandoned trailer with a shipping container on it. Investigator David Craig found the owner of the Sky-Trak, Larry Johnson, and made contact. Johnson said he owned the equipment and the trailer.
Deputy McKinsey Fuson responded to Welling on April 22 to take an information report. A woman said she and her husband were in a civil dispute with another woman.
