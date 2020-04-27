The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office asked local residents for more information after a calf was found butchered.
On April 15, Richard Campbell reported to deputies he found his 2-month-old Angus calf had been killed and butchered in his pasture. The animal had been cut from the rest of the herd and dragged into a concealed area. Sheriff Jason Chennault said sheriff's offices in the surrounding area reported similar incidents.
Deputy Kim Novak was dispatched to an unattended death in Cookson on April 25. Cherokee Nation EMS told the deputy Laile Stagner was found dead inside his truck at Elk Creek State Park. Stagner's friends said they were drinking when Stagner said he was turning in for the night. The friends said they found the man and he wasn't breathing. Novak said injuries to Stagner's hand were consistent with a recent fall, presumably when he was walking to the truck.
On April 21, Deputy Nick Chute was assigned to a stolen vehicle report over the phone. Dena Harris-Wolfe said she met a man on Facebook and was with him at Carter's Landing. She said she gave the man permission to take her vehicle to the store, and he didn't return. Harris-Wolfe said she was scared to make a report because the man said he was "affiliated." The Tahlequah Police Department saw the vehicle abandoned in the old Ford dealership across the street from Tommy Nix. Officers ran the tag, but didn't recover it since they had no knowledge of it being reported stolen. The owner of the lot told TPD the vehicle had been moved.
