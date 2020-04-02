A man said he wanted to file charges on his wife after she allegedly hit him in front of their kids.
On March 27, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Pete Broderick was dispatched to a residence on Black Valley Road for a domestic disturbance. The victim said he and his wife had gotten into an argument and she threw a plate of food. The victim said he went outside to calm down and his wife followed him. He said she punched and scratched his face, and their youngest daughter witnessed it. While the man was on the phone with 911, his wife drove off. The victim said he wanted to file charges because he wanted to protect his kids and himself from violence. The man gave Broderick his wife's contact information, and she agreed to meet the deputy at Dano's gas station, but she never showed up. The victim's mother said she lived at the residence and would call the sheriff's office if the suspect showed up.
Deputy Bob Lewandowski met with a woman who claimed her juvenile son body-slammed her to the floor after an argument on March 31. The woman said her son may have gone to a house down the road, but deputies were unable to find the boy. The next day, Lewandowski returned to meet the mother because she said her son didn't come home. The woman said she looked at security footage of the house, and the boy came home around 5 a.m. and changed his clothes. She said he packed up items from his bedroom and closet and left the house. The deputy filed a report with dispatch for the runaway.
Della Melo reported that a man against whom she had a protective order was harassing her on March 30. She said the man lived down the road from her and would drive past her house. Melo said the man would laugh and splash muddy water onto her husband's truck as he drove by. She said she put several flower pots out by the driveway to keep the man from splashing mud. Melo said the man drove over her flower pots and damaged them. She said she wanted to file charges on him.
