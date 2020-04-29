Cherokee County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to an unattended death call at an apartment complex.
On April 27, Deputy Ryan Robison was dispatched to Garden Walk Apartments on a report of a death. Cherokee Nation EMS personnel were already on scene and confirmed Darrell Dreadfulwater was dead. Isaiah Dreadfulwater said he heard his father in the kitchen, but found him unresponsive in the bathroom and called 911. There was no foul play suspected.
On April 27, Deputy Aaron Johnson was dispatched to a domestic incident. Dispatch advised the caller was at the Tahlequah SkateHouse. The victim said Calvin Hall accused her of "messing around on him," and punched her in the eye. Deputy Robison made contact with Hall and said the man had fresh cuts on his hand. Hall was arrested for domestic assault and battery.
Elizabeth Rowan calmed she was being harassed by a woman in a dispute over a dog on April 28. The woman said a man lived with her until he was arrested a few weeks ago. When he was released from jail, he told Rowan to keep the dog for him. Rowan said the woman gave the man the dog, and she wanted it back. The woman was also arrested when she pepper-sprayed Rowan's fiancé during a dispute over the dog.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.