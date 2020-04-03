A woman was taken to jail after she reportedly assaulted her neighbor and deputies.
On April 2, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Pete Broderick was dispatched to an apartment on South 512 Road for an assault and battery in progress. Benjamin Cruze said he was inside the apartment when he heard a knock at the door. Elizabeth Linvick asked about her dog after the deputies were there 20 minutes prior and informed her it was a civil matter. Cruze said he told her no and preceded to close the door when Linvick pushed it open and pepper-sprayed him in the face. Cruze said he was able to close the door and one of his kids called 911. Broderick made contact with the woman and asked why she came back to Cruze's apartment when he told her it was a civil matter. Linvick said she wanted her dog back and Broderick went to handcuff her. Linvick pushed the deputy away and tried to run into the apartment, and closed the door on Broderick. He said Linvick punched and kicked him, and after a struggle, they ended up on a couch when she kicked him several times before he was able to get her restrained. During the altercation, a 12-year-old boy was there and so was Linvick's 2-year-old son. The child's father came to the apartment and took custody of the boy. Linvick said she panicked and apologized for fighting Broderick. She was taken to jail and charged with assault and battery and resisting arrest.
A woman reported her son became violent and threatened her during an argument on March 31. She said her son was released from federal prison a year ago and moved into her house with his wife. She said the man was trying to take control of her medication and money. The woman said she and her son got into an argument and he was violent toward her, but didn't provide details about what happened. She said she is afraid of her son and was advised to get a protective order against him.
On April 2, two men reported several tools were stolen after someone broke into a house they were working on. Two portable cable air compressors, drills, and an air hose were missing, and the men said they would get deputies the serial and model numbers.
