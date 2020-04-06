A woman who claimed she was positive for COVID-19 spit blood on arresting deputies.
County Sheriff's Deputy Nick Chute was dispatched to a house on U.S. Highway 62 in regard to a physical domestic disturbance. Dispatch advised the suspect, Stephanie Miller, left the home in a white Impala. The victim said his wife was combative all day and there was a shotgun in the house. Chute said two shotgun shells were on a table in the house. The man said he wanted to press charges against his wife after she became physical with him. He told deputies his wife hit him with his cane and he was bleeding. The victim said Miller grabbed a shotgun and pointed it at him, but he was able to push her into a wall and take the gun away. A few hours later, Deputy Curtis Elkins spotted the Impala and pulled Miller over. Miller became uncooperative and tried to pull away as deputies arrested her. When Miller was taken to the ground, she bit her tongue and began to bleed. Chute said the woman spit blood on him and claimed she tested positive for COVID-19. Miller was taken to jail and booked for domestic assault and battery, feloniously pointing a firearm, resisting arrest, and placing bodily fluids on an officer.
Two people were issued citations during a traffic stop wherein needles and a pipe were found. On April 5, Deputy Pete Broderick was on State Highway 51 when he noticed a Buick with an older tag. He pulled the vehicle over and made contact with the driver, who said he didn't have an Oklahoma driver's license. A records check confirmed the driver had a suspended license and the tag expired in 2010. The passenger said she had paraphernalia in her purse and pulled out a small box that contained needles and a pipe. The driver was issued a citation for driving under suspension and taxes due state. The passenger was cited for possession of paraphernalia and the vehicle was towed.
Deputy Bruce Lair was dispatched to the Log Store to take a stolen vehicle report on April 4. Wyvonna Hatley said a relative stole her vehicle that was parked in her driveway on March 31. Hatley said she called the relative and they said they were in the Houston area.
