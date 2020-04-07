A man was arrested after he allegedly pulled a gun on a woman and shot it above her head.
On April 2, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Curtis Elkins was dispatched to Riverview Drive on a report of threats. The victim said her neighbor, Steve Ennis, pulled a shotgun and shot it above her head. The woman said she went to her neighbor's house with children she was watching. Scott Ennis kept reminding the kids to stay 6 feet apart. A short time later, Steve came out of the house with the gun and shot it, then pointed it at her vehicle and threatened to shoot if she didn't leave. Steve told the deputy Scott said the woman wouldn't leave, so he went outside and shot the gun into tree branches. A witness said Steve asked the woman to leave and shot into the branches. The kids at the house said Steve shot the gun, pointed at the woman's vehicle and threatened to shoot it. Steve was taken to jail and booked for reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.
Kyra Smallen was arrested after she got caught trying to steal a truck on April 3. Deputy Elkins was called to Park Hill in regard to Smallen trying to steal a car. Dispatch advised the suspect was possibly intoxicated. When Elkins arrived, Smallen tried handing him a joint and a cigarette. James Yount said his neighbor informed him Smallen was trying to steal his truck. Yount went outside and she was in the driver's seat, trying to drive away. He said he ran out, opened the door, and removed Smallen from the truck. She then jumped in the bed as Yount was pulling it into his driveway. The man said he didn't know who Smallen was and she walked into his house uninvited. He said he told her to leave the property several times that day. Smallen was taken to jail and booked for burglary - first degree, larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and public intoxication.
Deputy Ryan Robison took a report from Cody McConnell, who said his residence had been burglarized on April 3. The man said the only item stolen was his medical marijuana. He said about 6 grams of marijuana wax was gone and the front door had no damage, but it could easily be pushed open.
