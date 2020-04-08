A 17-year-old had to go to the hospital after he accidentally shot himself in the groin area.
On April 7, Cherokee County Sheriffâ€™s Deputy Jimmy Tannehill responded to Northeastern Health System and spoke to the boyâ€™s mother. She said she arrived home and her son told her he shot himself in the scrotum area with a .22-caliber revolver. The boy told deputies the gun belonged to a friend who showed him the weapon. He said he put the gun in his pant line with the hammer half-cocked, and he acted like he was going to take off with the gun. The boy said he he went to pull out the gun when it went off and shot him. He said he was just playing around and it was an accident. Deputies tried to locate the boy who furnished the gun, but were unsuccessful.
A woman claimed she was attacked by her daughter and ex-boyfriend when she tried to get her belongings on April 6. The woman said her daughter spit in her face, hit her, and pulled her hair. She said she threw her daughter to the ground to defend herself, and that was when her ex grabbed and held her for her daughter to beat on her. The daughter told deputies her mother showed up and was rude to everyone. She said her mother was the one who started hitting her and attacked her. A witness to the altercation said everyone had been arguing for the last two weeks, and the two women started scuffling.
On April 7, a mother reported two boys threatened to kill her daughter at Garden Walk Apartments. The woman said the boys told her daughter and a neighbor they wanted to kill them with a gun. She said her husband contacted the apartment manager.
An employee at Clear Creek Trading Post said the store had been burglarized in the early hours of April 7. Video footage showed a hooded suspect breaking a window with a crowbar. The suspects reached into the store with the crowbar and pulled over a cigarette stand. The employee said the suspect took two packs of cigarettes and left.
Richard Noll reported someone broke into his house and stole saddles on April 7. Noll said he went horseback riding and he noticed the house had been burglarized when he returned. He said two saddles were missing and he didnâ€™t give anyone permission to remove the items.
