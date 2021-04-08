A man allegedly drank bleach and told a woman she would be raped.
On April 8, Cherokee County Sheriff's deputies Caleb Rice and Kile Turley were dispatched to 728 Road on a report of a domestic disturbance in progress. Danny Hodge was detained after deputies noticed he was carrying a large knife in his waistband. The victim said Hodge hit her when she tried gathering her belongings to leave. The woman said Hodge allegedly told her people would rape her and he wanted her dead. Deputies were told Hodge drank bleach and threatened to kill himself and the woman. The woman had injuries consistent with what she told deputies, and Hodge was arrested for domestic assault and battery.
Deputy Turley was on patrol April 7 when he noticed the vehicle in front of him cross the shoulder line several times. Turley conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of EZ Mart on East Downing Street. There was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, and the driver appeared to be high. Johnny Lee Hothouse III provided his medical marijuana card and claimed he had smoked three hours before he was pulled over. Hothouse was then arrested for driving while under the influence and transported to jail.
On April 7, Deputy Robert Stephens responded to Sons and Sons Towing in regard to a recovered stolen vehicle. Stephens ran the tag of the vehicle and confirmed it was stolen. The owner was contacted and advised she would come get the vehicle.
