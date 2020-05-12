An area man was arrested after he allegedly pointed a loaded gun at a woman while he was drunk.
On May 9, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Kim Novak was dispatched to South Welling Road in reference to an intoxicated man who aimed a gun at someone. The victim said Jimmy Matlock left the area in a white Chevy car and drove toward State Highway 51. She said the man was probably taking back roads to get to his mother's house. Novak stayed in the area, and the vehicle that matched the description drove by. The deputy pulled out behind the vehicle and noticed the driver veered left of center and failed to signal as he pulled into the victim's driveway. Novak stopped the vehicle and detained Matlock because there was a rifle in the front seat. Matlock, who reeked of alcohol, said he drank one beer. Novak said the weapon had a bullet in the chamber and six in the magazine. After a field sobriety test, deputies determined Matlock was under the influence and he was taken to jail. The victim said she was sitting on her porch when Matlock showed up. She said she told him several times to leave, but he came back and pointed the loaded gun at her. Matlock was charged with aggravated DUI third or subsequent, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, transporting a loaded firearm while intoxicated, felonious pointing a firearm, left of center, and fail to signal.
Deputy Tanner Hendley was asked by Deputy Nick Chute to assist with a traffic stop on Steely Hollow Road and North 520 Road on May 10. Chute said he followed a truck and noticed the driver kept running off the road and crossed the center line several times. The driver, Payton Stilwell, had a strong odor of alcohol and admitted to drinking on the river before driving. After a field sobriety test, Stilwell was taken to jail for driving under the influence and left of center. The vehicle was released to the passenger, since he was sober.
A woman said her juvenile son assaulted her and broke her phone before he ran away. On May 8, Deputy Chute was called to Garden Walk Apartments and met with the woman. She said she noticed her son was packing a backpack with items she didn't want him to take. She said she told him that and he called her names and said it was his. When the woman got her phone to call 911, she said her son tried to take the phone and pushed her against a wall. She said she went outside to call authorities, and the boy grabbed her phone, threw it on the ground, and stomped on it. The woman said she wanted to pursue charges on her son and report him as a runaway. Chute drove around the area and was unable to locate the boy.
