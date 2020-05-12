A woman reported she was concerned for the well-being of her children when her boyfriend watched them.
On May 11, Cherokee County Sheriffâ€™s Deputy Scott Wolff was dispatched to take a threats report at the Tahlequah Police Department. The woman said her boyfriend threatened to hurt her and damage her vehicle. She explained that her boyfriend watched her children while she worked and she was concerned after she found one of the children left in a dirty diaper. Wolff said he would call the Department of Human Services with the information she relayed to him about her children.
Deputy Curtis Elkins was dispatched to Garden Walk Apartments in regard to a threat on May 8. Ashley Mitchell said she was changing a lock on one of the apartments when a woman came outside and started yelling and cursing. Mitchell asked the woman to stop yelling, and thatâ€™s when the woman started yelling at Mitchell. The woman complained about her mailbox and Mitchell told her she needed to put in a request to have it fixed. Mitchell said the woman became angry and began to walk toward her. Mitchell asked the woman if she wanted to fight her in front of two children who were outside. Elkins asked the woman what had happened, and she said she was on the phone when Mitchell told her to shut her mouth around the children. The woman said she told Mitchell to shut up and worry about herself.
On May 11, Deputy Nick Chute responded to an assault and battery report on State Highway 82. Jason Smith said he was sitting on his couch when his brother walked in and asked him for money that was owed. Smith said he went into his bedroom and shut the door, and his brother came in and punched him in the face. Chute said Smith had swelling under his eye, but he refused to seek medical attention.
Blanca Eligio reported someone used her identity to file for unemployment on May 11. She provided deputies with a letter from the unemployment office that included her Social Security number and name on it. However, the middle initial was wrong, and Eligio said she never filed for unemployment. Eligio said she received another letter from Wagoner Lumber Co. that said she tried to claim unemployment, but she told deputies she never worked at that establishment.
On May 11, Billy Blair also reported a fraud after someone tried to refinance his truck through Muskogee Federal Credit Union in Tahlequah. A loan officer told him the person who used his Social Security number had the last name of Gonzales. Blair said he was told by the Social Security Administration that he needed to make a report.
