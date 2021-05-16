A woman was arrested after video footage showed her being the aggressor during a domestic dispute.
Cherokee County Sheriff's Sgt. Tanner Hendley responded 479 Road on May 13 for a physical disturbance call. Dispatch advised the caller said Autumn Murphy hit him with pans and threatened to stab herself. Hendley arrived and was told Murphy and the victim had gotten into an argument. At some point, she began throwing cooking utensils at him, and made threats to hurt herself. The victim said he gathered all the knives and kept those out of Murphy's reach. Hendley was shown video footage of Murphy being the aggressor. Murphy was arrested and said she wanted to press charges on the victim for allegedly bruising her a few days prior. She claimed there were drugs under a bed, but Hendley was unable to find any.
On May 11, Deputy Robert Stephens was dispatched to Hulbert City Park on a report of assault and battery. A woman stated her daughter was assaulted by another girl, and she captured it on video. The footage showed the two girls fighting and others antagonizing the two and goading them into fighting. The woman's daughter was hit by the aggressor and both were separated. The mother and daughter told Stephens they wanted to file charges on the other girl.
Sgt. Hendley responded to Park Hill on May 1 for a reported burglary. Dispatch advised the caller said his house was broken into while he was at work. Zane Yancy said he returned home from work to find his back door open. Items reported missing were firearms, a pillow case, a trash can, cameras, and two internet routers.
