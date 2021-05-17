A man blamed being late to work on his reason for driving 120 mph.
On May 13, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Pete Broderick was running radar when he noticed a vehicle traveling 62 in a 40 mph zone. Broderick initiated a traffic stop on the Toyota Camry, but the driver took off at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of traffic, and crossed the center line. Alex Garner stopped near Carter's Landing and told the deputy he was speeding because he was late for work. Garner admitted he was driving at least 120 mph. Garner was transported to jail and cited for the traffic violations.
Deputy Kile Turley was on U.S. Highway 62 May 12 behind a motorcycle when he noticed the bike had an exhaust and signal malfunction. The deputy conducted a traffic stop on Trevor Garner, who admitted he didn't have a driver's license or insurance for the bike. Dispatch advised Garner had a suspended driver's license. Turley told Garner the bike was going to be towed and advised him to get any belongings from the vehicle. Garner was free to leave but Turley asked if he had anything illegal on him or in his bags. Garner said he didn't but admitted to having methamphetamine when asked a second time. The meth was found on Garner, and he was transported to jail.
On May 14, Deputy Curtis Elkins was in the area of Woodall when a vehicle with defective tag lights passed him. Elkins turned around and caught up to the vehicle to conduct a traffic stop. The driver, Shelby Brown, said she was pulled over in Broken Arrow earlier and she didn't know her plate wasn't valid. She asked Elkins if that was the reason for the stop, and he said it was due to her not having tag lights. Elkins checked Brown's and the passenger's licenses, and both had been revoked. Both were detained as deputies searched the vehicle. Elkins and Deputy Caleb Rice found a glass pipe and meth in the vehicle. Brown was taken to the Detention Center and booked for driving under suspension, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of paraphernalia.
Deputy Turley was at a stop sign on Stick Ross Mountain Road May 17 when a truck failed to signal while turning. Kyle Turner said he didn't have a license, nor did the passenger. Turley noticed the driver appeared intoxicated and said the truck was going to be impounded. Turner was arrested since Turley believed he was driving while intoxicated. Turley had Turner step aside at the jail, and checked the backseat of his patrol unit. He found a baggie that contained meth, and Turner denied it was his. Turley said he checked the seat after he transports a person to jail.
