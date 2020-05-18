An uncle and nephew were arrested after they tried fighting with party goers while drunk.
On May 16, Cherokee County Sheriffâ€™s Deputy Jimmy Tannehill was dispatched to Canyon Rock Road and Carlile Drive for a disturbance. Security at Tenkiller Harbor said Joshua Upton was asked to leave a party due to an incident that occurred there. When the man left, he and his nephew, Tyler Copeland, told party goers they wanted to fight. Deputy Nick Chute was dispatched to that area, where he banned the two men from the property and gave them verbal warnings for public intoxication. The deputy told Upton and Copeland to stay home and to not cause any more trouble. Tannehill and Sgt. Jarrod Rye were called back to the residence after security said the two man ran across the road. Upton said he was in his yard and was trying to get Copeland back inside. Security said both men were in the middle of the road where they were yelling and trying to get the party goers to fight. Rye heard screaming nearby and came in contact with Copeland, who was arrested. Upton and Copeland were taken to jail and booked for public intoxication.
Deputy Pete Broderick was on patrol on Indian Road May 17 when he noticed a Ford Explorer off the roadway with its brake lights on. The vehicle had struck a tree and the airbags were deployed. The driver, Yosef Dechter, had a strong odor of alcohol coming from him and admitted to drinking. The man said he was going to the store when a deer ran across the road, and that caused him to run into the tree. Broderick asked Dechter if he would take some field sobriety tests and he agreed. The deputy determined Dechter was drunk at the time of the crash and arrested him for DUI.
Danny Carroll reported a man kept violating a protective order on May 16. Carroll said the man came to his residence and got in his face. He said the man tried to agitate him into hitting him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.