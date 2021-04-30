An intoxicated woman was given several chances to leave without being arrested, but ended up going to jail.
On April 29, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Lane Yeager was assigned to investigate a report of a woman who was "tweaking out" in the parking lot of Logstore North. Tabitha Lorraine Thompson was intoxicated, and her fiancé offered to driver her home. Deputies released her with a warning to leave. But Yeager stayed at the store to get a drink, and he heard Thompson screaming at her fiancé. Yeager told the woman if she didn't calm down, she would be arrested. The couple drove off, and Yeager went back inside. When he was walking to his patrol unit, the couple pulled into the parking lot. The man said Thompson hit him in the face while he was driving. Thompson said she was ready to go to jail, and put her hands behind her back. Thompson was taken to jail and booked for public intoxication. Yeager was writing the report of the arrest when he discovered Thompson had a warrant in another county.
Deputy Yeager was on patrol on State Highway 82 on April 29 when he saw a woman and a dog run across the road. The woman and the dog were running back onto the road when another woman ran onto the road, and all three went off the embankment. Pauline Danelle Williams was on top of Kaula Nataya Elizabeth Adair-Dreadfulwater and was striking her in the face. Yeager separated the pair and detained them. Williams said Dreadfulwater was drunk and kept running out onto the road with her dog. Williams said she told the woman to stop before she and the dog were killed, but she continued running onto the road. Williams said that was when she tackled Dreadfulwater and hit her. Williams was arrested for assault, and Dreadfulwater was arrested for public intoxication.
On April 24, Sgt. Tanner Hendley was dispatched to 511 Road in regard to a burglary. Talal Al-Mallah said his front door had been kicked in and his apartment was trashed. Valuable items were thrown on the floor.
