Deputies were checking the welfare of a woman when they found a bag with methamphetamine and needles.
On May 23, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Kile Turley was dispatched to Rice Road Bridge on a report of a woman who was seen staying under the bridge. There was a blue backpack on top of the bridge, but Mindy Adair claimed it wasn’t hers. Turley looked through the bag and found methamphetamine and two syringes. There was also a Visa card that had Adair’s name on it. Adair then said the bag belonged to her, but claimed someone must have put the drugs and paraphernalia in it. She was transported to jail and booked with incident.
On May 24, Deputy Turley was on patrol when he saw a red truck run a stop sign at the intersection of Park Hill Road and Murrell Road. Turley conducted a traffic stop on Jason Matlock and a passenger, who was holding a beer. Matlock had an odor of alcohol on his breath and appeared to be intoxicated. Dispatch advised Matlock had a suspended driver’s license. Matlock admitted to drinking a few beers and was arrested after a field sobriety test. He agreed to take a breath test at the jail. Turley stated in his report that Matlock blew a "zero," but he still believed the man was under the influence. Matlock was booked in for driving with a suspended driver’s license and public intoxication.
Deputy Lane Yeager was dispatched to a report of a domestic dispute on May 20. The victim said a man assaulted her and spit in her face when she asked for money. The victim said she wanted to press charges of assault and battery on the man.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.