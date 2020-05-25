A man suspected a group of teenagers as being responsible for stealing valuables out of his car.
On May 19, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Shane Owens was dispatched to East 748 Road on a burglary report. Steven Shade said someone broke into his vehicle and stole two skateboards, a car jack, a vape pen, a phone, wallet, six cameras, jumper cables, and sunglasses. Shade said he didn't lock the vehicle doors and the windows weren't broken to gain entry. Shade said he suspected it was the neighborhood teenagers who broke into the vehicle, because his sister saw them on the property. Kinsey Shade said she saw a woman and two teenagers pointing at her brother's car. A short time later, the individuals opened their mailbox and were told to stop. Shade said the same group of people was in her front yard when she returned home from work.
Deputy Aaron Johnson was called to the water district in Cookson for a theft report. Jacque Cialone said a meter was locked out in April due to failure to pay and failure to register with the water district. On May 19, Jessie Dry noticed the lock had been cut and the water meter was turned back on. Cialone said 2,400 gallons of water had been used since the meter was locked out.
A Dollar General employee said her ex-boyfriend, his mother, and his brother showed up at her work on May 18. The woman said she was on her lunch break and the three people came into the break room. She said they had an order for a hearing and placed it on the table. The woman said she tried to leave the room but they wouldn't let her. She got on the phone to call 911 and the three left. The woman said the group can be seen on video surveillance coming into the store and leaving.
