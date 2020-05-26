Deputies deployed their Tasers after a wanted man took off running while they tried to stop him.
On May 22, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Nick Chute was on patrol on State Highway 82 when he noticed Dalton Poafpybitty walking in the area. Poafpybitty was involved in a domestic the weekend before and had fled on foot from deputies. Dispatch advised Chute that the man had a felony no-bond warrant for a drug court violation. Chute asked Poafpybitty where he was going, but he ignored the deputy. Poafpybitty began to walk away and didn't stop when told to. Poafpybitty took off running toward Park Hill Cemetery when Chute deployed his Taser and struck him. Poafpybitty was arrested and taken to jail for the warrant and resisting arrest.
On May 25, Lt. John Berry was dispatched to West 935 Road, where he met with the woman who called dispatch. She said her boyfriend came home from work earlier that week, and told her he was going to burn the house down with her inside it. The woman said she tried talking to the man a day later and he yelled at her and told her she was selfish and spoiled. The woman said that when she went downstairs, the man pushed her off the couch and told her it wouldn't bother him if he went back to prison. The woman said she was in bed when the man rolled on top of her and began to assault her. The woman was able to call 911, and the man told her she would be sorry if she had him arrested. The man left the area before deputies arrived, and Berry said they didn't pass his vehicle while on the road. The woman said he left two guns at her house and she didn't want them there. Dispatch advised the man was a felon, so deputies confiscated the guns.
Deputy Jimmy Tannehill was dispatched to South Indian Road on a report of an intoxicated person on May 24. Raymond Thomas was staggering in the roadway and admitted to drinking. Thomas said he was camping at Pettit Bay when he and his wife had a fight. He said he was walking back to his house in Gore. Thomas was arrested for public intoxication and taken to jail.
