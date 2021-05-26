A man allegedly cut himself and tried to hang himself at the hospital when he became upset about an argument.
On May 25, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Robert Stephens and Lt. Jarrod Rye were dispatched on a report of a disturbance. Evan Fishinghawk said he and his brother got into an argument, and a gun and machete were pulled on him. Deputies asked to go inside the residence, but a woman and Fishinghawk told them to get a search warrant. Another woman said the two brothers got in an argument over a pizza delivered at the wrong address, and the other brother took the pizza from the delivery man. Fishinghawk and the woman filled out statements, and troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrived to assist deputies. A trooper and Rye were in the backyard when they saw a window opening. They were told it may have been the other brother, but the bedroom door was locked. Trooper Aaron Wall was given permission to enter the residence, and he found the brother inside. He said he didn’t have a weapon during the dispute, and it was just a verbal argument between the two. Wall found a machete inside the house but didn’t find a gun. The brother and two women agreed it would be best if they left. Fishinghawk wanted a warrant to look for the firearm. Deputies and troopers left at 8:40 p.m. and dispatched advised them six minutes later that Fishinghawk claimed to be suicidal and was going to burn the house down. Deputies arrived to find Fishinghawk standing outside, and he told them he wanted to go to a medical facility. He said he made the comment about burning the house down because law enforcement officers weren't doing their job to find the firearm. Stephens asked Fishinghawk if he wanted to hurt himself, and he said he didn’t. However, the man went inside the house and cut himself, and then told deputies to take him to the hospital. Fishinghawk was transported by ambulance to Northeastern Health System, where he told medical staff he had used meth in the past 24 hours. Behavioral health services declined to take Fishinghawk, and he was discharged from the hospital when he tried to hang himself with a bed sheet. Fishinghawk was ultimately arrested for public intoxication and transported to jail.
On May 24, Sheriff Jason Chennault met with William P. Hall at the sheriff’s office for a fraud report. Hall stated he misplaced his wallet and someone used his debit card to purchase items at three different stores. Hall was shown video surveillance of a man making a transaction at one store. Employees at another store said the other transaction was made online and provided Hall with a name of the person who made that order. Hall looked up the name and photo of the suspect who was seen in the store footage. Chennault was given the information and informed Hall he was familiar with the suspect.
Deputy Kile Turley responded to Park Hill on May 25 on a physical domestic report. The victim said her boyfriend attacked her when he accused her of talking to other men. The victim’s relative tried to intervene, and then they called 911 and the man left. Turley could see visible injuries to the victim’s neck and head. She told deputies she wanted to press charges.
