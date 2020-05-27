A man was arrested for assault and battery after a woman said he hit her.
On May 26, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Nick Chute was dispatched to Tahlequah Police Department in regard to an assault and battery. A woman who had a bruise on her head said Jonathan Keys hit her during an argument. The woman said her daughters were in the house during the altercation. Chute went to the house, where Keys was located, to get his side of the story. Keys said the two got into an argument, but he denied hitting the woman, and said the daughters were asleep when the altercation happened. Keys was arrested and taken to jail for domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor.
A woman said her son pushed her around and wouldn't let her leave the house. On May 26, Deputy Aaron Johnson was dispatched to a report of an assault and battery and spoke to the woman. She said her son came into her room, grabbed her by the back of the neck and told her not to leave her room. She said the man won't let her make phone calls and showed Johnson cuts on her arm. She said they came from her son's pushing her. Johnson spoke with the son, who said he never touched his mother, and that she got the cuts because she had trouble walking and falls. He said she takes medication that made her hallucinate. The wife confirmed the hallucination story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.