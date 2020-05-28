Deputies found methamphetamine after they arrested a man for violation of a protective order.
On May 26, Cherokee County Sheriff's Tanner Hendley was dispatched to South 484 Road for a violation of a protective order report. The caller said Billy Phillips was at her house and he was trying to get inside. Dispatch advised that Phillips was driving a white Chevrolet extended-cab pickup, and he left the residence. Tahlequah Police Officer Bryan Qualls pulled the suspected vehicle over and made contact with Phillips. He said he was at the caller's house and left diapers on the front porch. Phillips said the caller was the one who contacted him and he told her to stop. Hendley said he didn't see that was the case when he looked at the messages. Dispatch informed the deputy that Phillips had an active warrant and Hendley told the man to turn around. Phillips became belligerent and was arrested. Deputy Jimmy Tannehill was called to Hendley's location to do an inventory on Phillips' vehicle. Tannehill found a clear baggie that contained a crystal-like substance, which tested positive for methamphetamine. Phillips was taken to the detention center, where he was booked in.
A man reported that his estranged wife's family threatened him on May 26. The man said his stepson and brother-in-law both made statements that concerned him. He said he didn't want to start problems and provided screenshots of the messages to deputies.
An employee at the Log Store said a Native man came into the the store to buy beer on May 27. She told him she couldn't sell him the beer until 6 a.m., and had him put it back. The man came back into the store while there were more customers, took the beer, and ran out of the store without paying.
Dustin Hernanadez said he was swimming at a creek in Hulbert on May 23. He said when he returned to his truck, his bag was missing from the vehicle. The bag contained medication, phone chargers, body spray, and fishing supplies. Hernanadez said he needed to file a report so his doctor could refill his prescription.
