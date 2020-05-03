A woman stopped breathing and died after having chest pains.
On April 30, Sheriff's Deputy Shane Owens was dispatched to a death on 523 Road. Cherokee Nation EMS said they were told of an unconscious woman who complained of chest pains. Upon arrival, they found Elizabeth Thompson dead. Michael Thornton said Thompson was complaining of chest pains and he tried to give her medicine. At that time, Thompson fell unconscious and wasn't breathing. Thornton said he tried CPR to help her start breathing, and that's when Thompson's daughter called 911. Due to Thompson's age, the medical examiner responded to the scene and said there were no apparent injuries to Thompson.
Deputy Justin Gifford was dispatched to 820 Road on a report of a disturbance on April 30. Dispatch advised the caller a man appeared to be intoxicated and was knocking on her door. The deputy made contact with Aaron McCool, since he matched the caller's description. McCool appeared to be under the influence of a drug and admitted to being high on meth earlier in the day. McCool said he thought he was at his grandmother's house, then said he didn't know where he was. Gifford arrested the man for public intoxication and took him to jail.
Deputy James Carver was dispatched to South Muskogee Avenue in regard to a vandalism. Jaden Teague said she was asleep when she heard a loud shattering noise and the dogs barking. She found the window in the living room had been broken, but when she went outside, she didn't see anyone. Teague said she tried cleaning up the glass and cut her hand. Carver collected statements from Teague and her sister.
