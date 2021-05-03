Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Strong thunderstorms likely. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Strong thunderstorms likely. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch.