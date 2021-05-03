A man who was stumbling on the highway and into a ditch was transported to jail for public drunkenness.
On May 2, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Caleb Rice and EMS personnel were dispatched to a report of an intoxicated pedestrian on South Welling Road. The caller said a man was stumbling in the roadway before he fell into a ditch. Charles Shade refused medical treatment, despite being extremely intoxicated. Rice could see a bottle of vodka and an empty beer box in Shade's bag. The suspect was transported to jail and booked for public intoxication.
Cherokee County Sex Offender Compliance Deputy Ryan Robison received a tip that Daryl Eugene Case was delinquent in his address verification. Case is a sex offender stemming from a rape and lewd molestation charge in 2006. He was sentenced to 20 years, five years in prison and 15 years' suspended. Case is classified as an aggravated sex offender and is required to register every three months. As of April 30, Robison has yet to make contact with Case, and Case has not verified his living address with the sheriff's office.
Deputy Rice responded to a cardiac arrest report April 30 on East 624 Road. Family members of Carman Labby said they were concerned after having no contact with her for a few days. They discovered Labby unresponsive and called 911.
